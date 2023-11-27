Should you wager on Nick Bonino to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bonino has zero points on the power play.
  • Bonino's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:46 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 2-1

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

