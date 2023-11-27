Should you wager on Nick Bonino to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bonino has zero points on the power play.

Bonino's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:46 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.