New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Onondaga County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Auburn High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cato-Meridian Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
