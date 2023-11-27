Rangers vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 27
As they get ready to play the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) on Monday, November 27 at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (15-3-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's third-best goal differential at +21.
Sabres Season Insights
- With 59 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Buffalo's total of 70 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
Rangers vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-225)
|Sabres (+180)
|6
