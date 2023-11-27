As they get ready to play the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) on Monday, November 27 at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (15-3-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body Jordan Greenway LW Out Personal

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the league.

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +21.

Sabres Season Insights

With 59 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Buffalo's total of 70 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.

Rangers vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-225) Sabres (+180) 6

