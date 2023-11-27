The New York Rangers will host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, November 27, with the Rangers victorious in three straight games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B to watch as the Rangers and the Sabres hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Sabres Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 44 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 19 11 17 28 11 6 0% Chris Kreider 19 13 7 20 10 5 31.8% Vincent Trocheck 19 5 12 17 9 13 61.5% Erik Gustafsson 19 3 11 14 9 9 - Mika Zibanejad 19 4 10 14 10 10 55%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have allowed 70 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 22nd in the league.

With 59 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players