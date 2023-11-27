How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers will host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, November 27, with the Rangers victorious in three straight games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B to watch as the Rangers and the Sabres hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/12/2023
|Sabres
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 44 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|19
|11
|17
|28
|11
|6
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|19
|13
|7
|20
|10
|5
|31.8%
|Vincent Trocheck
|19
|5
|12
|17
|9
|13
|61.5%
|Erik Gustafsson
|19
|3
|11
|14
|9
|9
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|19
|4
|10
|14
|10
|10
|55%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have allowed 70 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 22nd in the league.
- With 59 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|21
|4
|13
|17
|15
|16
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|21
|10
|7
|17
|10
|15
|40.5%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|21
|3
|14
|17
|12
|17
|44%
|John-Jason Peterka
|21
|8
|8
|16
|7
|8
|22.2%
|Alex Tuch
|18
|6
|8
|14
|5
|16
|42.9%
