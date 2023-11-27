Monday will feature an expected one-sided NHL outing between the home favorite New York Rangers (15-3-1, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2, +180 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Sabres Betting Trends

The Rangers have won 85.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (12-2).

The Sabres have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with four upset wins (28.6%).

New York has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -225.

Buffalo has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 7-3 6-4-0 6.0 3.70 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.70 2.40 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 4-6-0 6.6 2.60 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.60 3.50 7 24.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

