The New York Rangers (15-3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) at home on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Over the past 10 contests for the Rangers, their offense has totaled 37 goals while their defense has given up 24 (they have an 8-1-1 record in those games). In 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.0% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Rangers 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 3-1-4 in overtime games as part of a 15-3-1 overall record.

New York has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 15 times, and are 12-2-1 in those games (to record 25 points).

In the 11 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 16 points after finishing 8-3-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, New York is 10-1-0 (20 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 5-2-1 to record 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.81 25th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.33 19th 23rd 29.5 Shots 27.9 29th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 3rd 30% Power Play % 16.39% 23rd 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 84.93% 9th

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

