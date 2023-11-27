Among the best players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers face the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at Madison Square Garden -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Sabres' Jeff Skinner.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (28 points), via registered 11 goals and 17 assists.

Through 19 games, Chris Kreider has scored 13 goals and picked up seven assists.

Vincent Trocheck has posted five goals and 12 assists for New York.

Jonathan Quick's record is 6-0-1. He has conceded 15 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 201 saves with a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Skinner is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 17 points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled 10 goals and seven assists in 21 games (playing 17:20 per game).

With 17 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and 13 assists through 21 games, Rasmus Dahlin is pivotal for Buffalo's attack.

This season, Casey Mittelstadt has three goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Eric Comrie's record stands at 1-3-0 on the season, allowing 13 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 93 saves with an .877% save percentage (58th in the league).

Rangers vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.81 25th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.33 19th 23rd 29.5 Shots 27.9 29th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 3rd 30% Power Play % 16.39% 23rd 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 84.93% 9th

