The New York Rangers (15-3-1) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) at home on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-225) Sabres (+185) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 12 of their 14 games when favored on the moneyline this season (85.7%).

New York has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

New York's 19 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 65 (13th) Goals 59 (22nd) 44 (1st) Goals Allowed 70 (22nd) 18 (6th) Power Play Goals 10 (24th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (10th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 8-1-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Six of New York's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Rangers and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers offense's 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Rangers are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having given up 44 total goals (just 2.3 per game).

With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

