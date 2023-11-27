Rangers vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (15-3-1) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) at home on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-225)
|Sabres (+185)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 12 of their 14 games when favored on the moneyline this season (85.7%).
- New York has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- New York's 19 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.
Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info
Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|65 (13th)
|Goals
|59 (22nd)
|44 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|70 (22nd)
|18 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (24th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (10th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 8-1-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Six of New York's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Rangers and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers offense's 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Rangers are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having given up 44 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
- With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
