Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Sabres on November 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Jeff Skinner and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 28 points in 19 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Chris Kreider has accumulated 20 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Vincent Trocheck has five goals and 12 assists for New York.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Skinner's 10 goals and seven assists in 21 games for Buffalo add up to 17 total points on the season.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 17 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 13 assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
