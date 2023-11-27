Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Jeff Skinner and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 28 points in 19 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Chris Kreider has accumulated 20 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Vincent Trocheck has five goals and 12 assists for New York.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 25 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 3 3 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Skinner's 10 goals and seven assists in 21 games for Buffalo add up to 17 total points on the season.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 25 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 1 1 2 8 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 0 1 1 at Jets Nov. 17 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 17 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 13 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 25 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 2 3 5 at Jets Nov. 17 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.