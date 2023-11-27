Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 27?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ryan Lindgren to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- Lindgren is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Lindgren has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|W 2-1
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
