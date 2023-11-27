Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 27?
Can we count on Vincent Trocheck finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Trocheck stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Trocheck has accumulated three goals and four assists.
- He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Trocheck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|18:21
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|3
|0
|3
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|26:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:31
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 2-1
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
