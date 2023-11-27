Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. If you're thinking about a wager on Trocheck against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 19:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Trocheck has scored a goal in four of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Trocheck has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Trocheck has an assist in eight of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 17 Points 0 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

