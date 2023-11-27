Monday's game that pits the Iona Gaels (1-3) versus the Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at Spiro Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-55 in favor of Iona, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Seahawks suffered a 63-46 loss to Northeastern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wagner vs. Iona Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 68, Wagner 55

Other NEC Predictions

Wagner Schedule Analysis

Wagner has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wagner Leaders

Kiera Edmonds: 9.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 51.3 FG%

9.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 51.3 FG% Semie Brar: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Taleah Washington: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 16.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 16.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rakisha Ballinger: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 30.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 30.0 FG% Paige Lyons: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 34.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks score 58.2 points per game (292nd in college basketball) and allow 58.6 (94th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.