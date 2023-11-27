Will Will Cuylle Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 27?
Will Will Cuylle find the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Cuylle stats and insights
- Cuylle has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Cuylle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|11:49
|Home
|W 2-1
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
