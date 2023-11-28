We have high school basketball competition in Albany County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Albany County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ravena Senior High School at Saugerties Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 28

5:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Saugerties, NY

Saugerties, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Watervliet Senior High School at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School