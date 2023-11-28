Tuesday's contest features the Hofstra Pride (3-2) and the Army Black Knights (2-4) matching up at Christl Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-63 win for Hofstra according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 28.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Black Knights claimed a 59-34 win over Connecticut College.

Army vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Christl Arena in West Point, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Army vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 65, Army 63

Army Schedule Analysis

The Black Knights' signature win this season came in a 71-63 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on November 12.

Army has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Army Leaders

Trinity Hardy: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Kya Smith: 11.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG% Fiona Hastick: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Reese Ericson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Lauren Lithgow: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights average 61.2 points per game (250th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (272nd in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

