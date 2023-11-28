The Army Black Knights (2-4) face the Hofstra Pride (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

The Pride's 57.6 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Black Knights give up to opponents.

The Black Knights put up just 1.0 more point per game (61.2) than the Pride allow (60.2).

Army is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Hofstra gives up fewer than 61.2 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Black Knights are shooting 36.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Pride give up.

The Pride make 35.7% of their shots from the field, just 9.9% less than the Black Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Army Leaders

Trinity Hardy: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Kya Smith: 11.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG% Fiona Hastick: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Reese Ericson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Lauren Lithgow: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Army Schedule