How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
|Bucks vs Heat Injury Report
|Bucks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Heat Prediction
|Bucks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Heat Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.
- The Bucks put up 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 107.8 points, it is 12-4.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.
- Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.
- The Heat put up 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks give up (117.5).
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, Miami is 5-0.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 122.1 points per contest.
- Milwaukee is giving up 116.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119).
- The Bucks are averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.1, 39.6%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat put up 111.8 points per game, 2.8 more than away (109). Defensively they concede 109.4 points per game at home, 2.2 more than on the road (107.2).
- At home Miami is conceding 109.4 points per game, 2.2 more than it is away (107.2).
- The Heat collect two more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Back
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Ankle
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.