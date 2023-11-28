Cameron Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 118-109 win versus the Bulls, Johnson totaled 10 points and six assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 23.3 PR -- 20.3 3PM 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Raptors

Johnson has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 7.4% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.4 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 26th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 112.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors have given up 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 25.4 per game, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.4 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 26 4 3 0 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.