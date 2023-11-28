In Clinton County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Schroon Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Au Sable Forks, NY

Au Sable Forks, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ogdensburg Free Academy at Beekmantown Senior High School