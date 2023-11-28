New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Clinton County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clinton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schroon Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ogdensburg Free Academy at Beekmantown Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Chazy, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
