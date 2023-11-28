Donte DiVincenzo's New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-113 loss to the Suns (his most recent action) DiVincenzo put up six points and two steals.

Now let's examine DiVincenzo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.4 9.2 Rebounds -- 3.0 3.1 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 13.2 14.2 PR -- 11.4 12.3



Looking to bet on one or more of DiVincenzo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

DiVincenzo's Knicks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets allow 122.2 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 43.7 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 27.7 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 28 25 3 3 7 1 3 11/12/2023 23 9 1 2 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.