The Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith included, take the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-109 win over the Bulls, Finney-Smith totaled nine points and two steals.

Let's look at Finney-Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 8.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 17.9 15.3 PR -- 16.5 13.9



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 9.8% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.

Finney-Smith's Nets average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Raptors allow 112.4 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 25.4 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 32 16 4 2 3 1 2 11/4/2022 31 11 4 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.