Tuesday's game between the Fordham Rams (4-2) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-53 and heavily favors Fordham to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

In their last time out, the Rams won on Saturday 76-49 against UMass Lowell.

Fordham vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Fordham vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 67, Saint Peter's 53

Fordham Schedule Analysis

When the Rams took down the Albany Great Danes, who are ranked No. 159 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 66-63, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 159) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 335) on November 25

Fordham Leaders

Matilda Flood: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Emy Hayford: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maranda Nyborg: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG% Aminata Ly: 8.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 55.2 FG% Taya Davis: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams have a +45 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 63.3 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and are allowing 55.8 per contest to rank 59th in college basketball.

