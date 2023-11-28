The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Fordham Rams (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fordham vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

The Peacocks score an average of 43.5 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 55.8 the Rams give up to opponents.

The Rams score 14.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Peacocks allow (78.0).

When Saint Peter's gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Rams shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Peacocks concede defensively.

The Peacocks' 29.4 shooting percentage is 8.8 lower than the Rams have given up.

Fordham Leaders

Matilda Flood: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Emy Hayford: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maranda Nyborg: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG% Aminata Ly: 8.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 55.2 FG% Taya Davis: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%

