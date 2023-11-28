Tuesday's game at Christl Arena has the Hofstra Pride (3-2) going head to head against the Army Black Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-63 victory for Hofstra, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Pride enter this game after a 67-65 win over NJIT on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hofstra vs. Army Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 65, Army 63

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hofstra is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Hofstra has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hofstra 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 262) on November 25

66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 356) on November 15

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 359) on November 12

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%

8.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG% Brooke Anya: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 31.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 31.7 FG% Sorelle Ineza: 14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Emma Von Essen: 12.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

12.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ally Knights: 3.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are being outscored by 2.6 points per game, with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.6 points per game (294th in college basketball), and allow 60.2 per outing (120th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.