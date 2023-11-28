How to Watch the Hofstra vs. Army Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Army Black Knights (2-4) go up against the Hofstra Pride (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hofstra vs. Army Scoring Comparison
- The Pride's 57.6 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Black Knights give up to opponents.
- The Black Knights record just one more point per game (61.2) than the Pride give up (60.2).
- Army is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- When Hofstra allows fewer than 61.2 points, it is 2-0.
- The Black Knights shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Pride allow defensively.
- The Pride's 35.7 shooting percentage is 9.9 lower than the Black Knights have given up.
Hofstra Leaders
- Zyheima Swint: 8.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Brooke Anya: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 31.7 FG%
- Sorelle Ineza: 14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Emma Von Essen: 12.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Ally Knights: 3.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Delaware State
|W 66-53
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 63-60
|William H. Pitt Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|W 67-65
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iona
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
