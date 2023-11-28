The Army Black Knights (2-4) go up against the Hofstra Pride (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hofstra vs. Army Scoring Comparison

The Pride's 57.6 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Black Knights give up to opponents.

The Black Knights record just one more point per game (61.2) than the Pride give up (60.2).

Army is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Hofstra allows fewer than 61.2 points, it is 2-0.

The Black Knights shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Pride allow defensively.

The Pride's 35.7 shooting percentage is 9.9 lower than the Black Knights have given up.

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%

8.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG% Brooke Anya: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 31.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 31.7 FG% Sorelle Ineza: 14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Emma Von Essen: 12.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

12.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ally Knights: 3.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Hofstra Schedule