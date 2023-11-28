Immanuel Quickley could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Quickley tallied 18 points in his last game, which ended in a 116-113 loss versus the Suns.

We're going to break down Quickley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.9 15.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.9 Assists -- 3.1 3.2 PRA -- 22.4 22 PR -- 19.3 18.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Hornets

Quickley has taken 12.1 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 13.4% and 13.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 122.2 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have conceded 43.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, giving up 27.7 per game.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 23 9 4 1 0 0 0 11/12/2023 26 17 5 9 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.