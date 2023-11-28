The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 116-113 loss to the Suns (his last game) Brunson put up 35 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brunson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 25.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.3 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.6 PRA -- 33.6 33.9 PR -- 28.5 28.3 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.6



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Brunson has made 8.9 shots per game, which accounts for 22.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 23.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Brunson's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 122.2 points per contest.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27.7 assists per game.

The Hornets allow 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 39 32 4 7 4 0 0 11/12/2023 27 20 1 1 2 0 1

