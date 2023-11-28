Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Immaculate Heart Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28

5:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Watertown, NY

Watertown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowville Academy High School at Carthage Senior High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Carthage, NY

Carthage, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Thousand Islands High School at Beaver River Senior High School