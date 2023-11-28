New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Immaculate Heart Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Watertown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowville Academy High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thousand Islands High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- Conference: Frontier C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
