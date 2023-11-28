Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates will hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 116-113 loss to the Suns, Hart had four points.

In this piece we'll break down Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.1 7.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.3 Assists -- 2.7 3.0 PRA -- 15.9 16.1 PR -- 13.2 13.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hart's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 122.2 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hornets have conceded 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have given up 27.7 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 14.3 makes per contest, 27th in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 29 7 6 4 1 0 3 11/12/2023 27 6 4 2 0 0 0

