The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 116-113 loss to the Suns, Randle tallied 28 points.

We're going to break down Randle's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.6 23.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.6 9.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 34.4 37.4 PR -- 29.2 32.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Hornets

Randle is responsible for attempting 19.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Randle's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Hornets are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Hornets have allowed 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.7 per game.

The Hornets concede 14.3 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 38 21 6 8 2 0 0 11/12/2023 27 23 5 5 1 0 3

