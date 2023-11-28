On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) face the New York Knicks (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Hornets matchup.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Hornets (-6.5) - -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets average 114.1 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 122.2 per contest (27th in the NBA). They have a -121 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 109.7 points per game, 26th in league, and giving up 105.9 per contest, second in NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential.

Charlotte has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

New York has compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Knicks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

