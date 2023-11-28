The New York Knicks (9-7) play the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Knicks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 120 - Hornets 106

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 11.5)

Knicks (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-14.7)

Knicks (-14.7) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.0

The Knicks have covered more often than the Hornets this year, sporting an ATS record of 9-7-0, compared to the 6-9-0 mark of the Hornets.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, New York does it in fewer games (43.8% of the time) than Charlotte (66.7%).

The Knicks have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-2) this season while the Hornets have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-8).

Knicks Performance Insights

Although the Knicks are averaging just 109.7 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank second-best in the league by surrendering 105.9 points per game.

New York is playing well in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (46.8 per game) and second-best in boards allowed (40.4 per contest).

The Knicks are putting up just 22.6 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

New York ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this year, the Knicks are sinking 13.3 threes per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.