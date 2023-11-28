On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the New York Knicks (5-5) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, BSSE

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posts 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Jalen Brunson averages 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mitchell Robinson posts 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2.0 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 25.0% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Terry Rozier is putting up 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 57.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Hornets are getting 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

The Hornets are receiving 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

Knicks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Knicks Hornets 108.4 Points Avg. 115.0 104.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9 42.8% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.3% Three Point % 32.1%

