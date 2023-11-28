Knicks vs. Hornets November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the New York Knicks (5-5) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.
Knicks vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSSE
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle posts 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Jalen Brunson averages 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.
- RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Mitchell Robinson posts 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2.0 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 25.0% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Terry Rozier is putting up 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 57.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Hornets are getting 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.
- The Hornets are receiving 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.
Knicks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Hornets
|108.4
|Points Avg.
|115.0
|104.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.9
|42.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|32.1%
