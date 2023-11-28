Knicks vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) hit the court against the New York Knicks (9-7) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.
Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hornets
|-6.5
|-
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Knicks' 16 games with a set total.
- New York has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.
- New York has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info
Knicks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|114.1
|223.8
|122.2
|228.1
|232.2
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|109.7
|223.8
|105.9
|228.1
|221.3
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Knicks have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results away (6-3-0) than at home (3-4-0).
- The Knicks average 12.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Hornets give up to opponents (122.2).
- New York is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 122.2 points.
Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|9-7
|0-1
|7-9
|Hornets
|6-9
|0-0
|10-5
Knicks vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Knicks
|Hornets
|109.7
|114.1
|26
|14
|3-0
|5-7
|3-0
|5-7
|105.9
|122.2
|2
|27
|8-5
|0-0
|8-5
|0-0
