The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) hit the court against the New York Knicks (9-7) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -6.5 -

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Knicks' 16 games with a set total.

New York has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

New York has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 0 0% 114.1 223.8 122.2 228.1 232.2 Knicks 0 0% 109.7 223.8 105.9 228.1 221.3

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Knicks have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, New York has had better results away (6-3-0) than at home (3-4-0).

The Knicks average 12.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Hornets give up to opponents (122.2).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 122.2 points.

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Knicks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 9-7 0-1 7-9 Hornets 6-9 0-0 10-5

Knicks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Knicks Hornets 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-7 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-7 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 8-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

