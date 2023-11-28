Knicks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - November 28
The New York Knicks (9-7) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) at Madison Square Garden, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Knicks' most recent game was a 116-113 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 35 points for the Knicks in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Evan Fournier
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Nick Richards: Out (Concussion), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hornets
|-6.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.