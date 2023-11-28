The New York Knicks (9-7) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) at Madison Square Garden, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Knicks' most recent game was a 116-113 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 35 points for the Knicks in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 1.0 1.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Nick Richards: Out (Concussion), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -6.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.