The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) take on the New York Knicks (9-7) at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.2%).

New York has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.

The Knicks put up 12.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Hornets allow (122.2).

New York is 3-0 when scoring more than 122.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks post 110.3 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.

Defensively New York has been better in home games this year, ceding 103.7 points per game, compared to 107.7 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have played worse at home this season, averaging 13 three-pointers per game, compared to 13.6 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.3% clip when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries