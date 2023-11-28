Sportsbooks have set player props for Julius Randle and others when the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Randle has recorded 19.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.1 more rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Tuesday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Mitchell Robinson Props

PTS REB 7.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -122)

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 11.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (10.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102)

Tuesday's over/under for Mark Williams is 10.5 points. That is 3.0 fewer than his season average of 13.5.

He has averaged 1.6 more rebounds per game (10.1) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

