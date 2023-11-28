Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - November 28
LaMelo Ball and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) match up with the New York Knicks (9-7) at Madison Square Garden.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE
Knicks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Knicks fell to the Suns on Sunday, 116-113. Their leading scorer was Jalen Brunson with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|35
|6
|8
|3
|1
|5
|Julius Randle
|28
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Immanuel Quickley
|18
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's averages for the season are 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 27.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Brunson's averages on the season are 24.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3.2 triples per game (10th in league).
- Mitchell Robinson's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Josh Hart averages 7.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|23.2
|9.0
|5.2
|0.6
|0.2
|1.7
|Jalen Brunson
|25.0
|3.3
|5.6
|0.8
|0.1
|3.6
|Immanuel Quickley
|15.9
|2.9
|3.2
|0.5
|0.2
|2.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.9
|10.8
|0.5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|Josh Hart
|7.8
|5.3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.9
