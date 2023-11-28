LaMelo Ball and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) match up with the New York Knicks (9-7) at Madison Square Garden.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE

MSG, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks fell to the Suns on Sunday, 116-113. Their leading scorer was Jalen Brunson with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 35 6 8 3 1 5 Julius Randle 28 5 2 0 0 1 Immanuel Quickley 18 2 1 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 27.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Brunson's averages on the season are 24.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3.2 triples per game (10th in league).

Mitchell Robinson's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Josh Hart averages 7.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor.

Watch Ball, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 23.2 9.0 5.2 0.6 0.2 1.7 Jalen Brunson 25.0 3.3 5.6 0.8 0.1 3.6 Immanuel Quickley 15.9 2.9 3.2 0.5 0.2 2.3 Mitchell Robinson 6.9 10.8 0.5 1.4 1.0 0.0 Josh Hart 7.8 5.3 3.0 1.0 0.3 0.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.