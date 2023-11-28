New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Lewis County, New York today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowville Academy High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thousand Islands High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- Conference: Frontier C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
