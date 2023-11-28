We have high school basketball action in Lewis County, New York today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lowville Academy High School at Carthage Senior High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Carthage, NY

Carthage, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Thousand Islands High School at Beaver River Senior High School