Lonnie Walker IV and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 118-109 win over the Bulls, Walker put up 20 points and two steals.

Now let's break down Walker's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.7 16.1 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.9 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 20.2 20.3 PR -- 18.5 19 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Walker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Walker has made 5.6 shots per game, which accounts for 12.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Nets rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.0. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Raptors give up 112.4 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors allow 25.4 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 26 12 3 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.