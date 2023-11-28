How to Watch the Marist vs. Yale Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Yale Bulldogs (0-6) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist vs. Yale Scoring Comparison
- The Red Foxes' 68.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Marist is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.7 points.
- Yale has a 0-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.4 points.
- The 60.8 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.8 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (74.6).
- The Bulldogs shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Foxes concede defensively.
- The Red Foxes make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marist Leaders
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 19.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 40 FG%
- Jackie Piddock: 11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Catie Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 42.9 FG%
- Lexie Tarul: 7.4 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Julia Corsentino: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
Marist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Lafayette
|W 84-76
|Kirby Sports Center
|11/22/2023
|Lehigh
|L 82-64
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Mercer
|L 73-67
|Enmarket Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/6/2023
|Drexel
|-
|McCann Arena
