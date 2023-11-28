The Yale Bulldogs (0-6) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marist vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

The Red Foxes' 68.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Marist is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.7 points.

Yale has a 0-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.4 points.

The 60.8 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.8 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (74.6).

The Bulldogs shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Foxes concede defensively.

The Red Foxes make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 19.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 40 FG%

19.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 40 FG% Jackie Piddock: 11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Catie Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 42.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 42.9 FG% Lexie Tarul: 7.4 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Julia Corsentino: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Schedule