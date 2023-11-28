The Yale Bulldogs (0-6) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
Marist vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Foxes' 68.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Marist is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.7 points.
  • Yale has a 0-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The 60.8 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.8 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (74.6).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Foxes concede defensively.
  • The Red Foxes make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 19.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 40 FG%
  • Jackie Piddock: 11.6 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Catie Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 42.9 FG%
  • Lexie Tarul: 7.4 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Julia Corsentino: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Marist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Lafayette W 84-76 Kirby Sports Center
11/22/2023 Lehigh L 82-64 Enmarket Arena
11/23/2023 Mercer L 73-67 Enmarket Arena
11/28/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/2/2023 St. John's (NY) - McCann Arena
12/6/2023 Drexel - McCann Arena

