Tuesday's contest that pits the Yale Bulldogs (0-6) versus the Marist Red Foxes (2-3) at John J. Lee Amphitheater has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Yale, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 28.

The Red Foxes are coming off of a 73-67 loss to Mercer in their last outing on Thursday.

Marist vs. Yale Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Marist vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 72, Marist 66

Other MAAC Predictions

Marist Schedule Analysis

Marist has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 19.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 40.0 FG%

19.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 40.0 FG% Jackie Piddock: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Catie Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 42.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 42.9 FG% Lexie Tarul: 7.4 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Julia Corsentino: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes have been outscored by 6.2 points per game (posting 68.4 points per game, 157th in college basketball, while giving up 74.6 per contest, 326th in college basketball) and have a -31 scoring differential.

