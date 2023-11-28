The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Bridges posted 15 points and six assists in a 118-109 win versus the Bulls.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Bridges, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.8 22.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.2 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 31.6 32.7 PR -- 27.7 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Raptors

Bridges has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 18.6% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bridges is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bridges' Nets average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.4 points per game, the Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Raptors are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have conceded 25.4 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 39 29 3 6 3 1 3 12/30/2022 37 21 2 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.