Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates will face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 116-113 loss to the Suns, Robinson totaled three points and 11 rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Robinson's stats and trends.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.3 6.9 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 10.8 Assists -- 0.5 0.5 PRA -- 18.1 18.2 PR -- 17.6 17.7



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Robinson has made 2.8 shots per game, which adds up to 7.0% of his team's total makes.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 122.2 points per contest.

The Hornets give up 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Hornets give up 27.7 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 4 14 1 0 3 0 11/12/2023 24 10 9 0 0 0 1

