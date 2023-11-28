NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature NEC teams. That matchup is the Merrimack Warriors versus the Siena Saints.
NEC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Merrimack Warriors at Siena Saints
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
