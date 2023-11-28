The Brooklyn Nets (8-8) are home in Atlantic Division action against the Toronto Raptors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Nets have a +12 scoring differential, putting up 115.3 points per game (11th in the league) and giving up 114.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Raptors score 111.9 points per game (21st in NBA) and allow 112.4 (12th in league) for a -8 scoring differential overall.

These teams score a combined 227.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 227 combined points per game, 4.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Brooklyn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Toronto has covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread this year.

Nets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

