Atlantic Division foes meet when the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) host the Toronto Raptors (8-9) at Barclays Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Raptors are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 116 - Raptors 111

Nets vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Nets (- 1.5)

Nets (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-4.9)

Nets (-4.9) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Nets' .750 ATS win percentage (12-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .588 mark (10-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Brooklyn (5-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Toronto (6-5) does as the underdog (54.5%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the point total 56.2% of the time this season (nine out of 16). That's more often than Toronto and its opponents have (nine out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nets are 5-0, while the Raptors are 3-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Nets are posting 115.3 points per game (11th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.6 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

Brooklyn ranks fourth-best in the NBA by grabbing 46.7 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 15th in the league (43.9 allowed per contest).

The Nets rank 12th in the NBA with 26.1 dimes per game.

Brooklyn ranks worst in the NBA with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.9 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

The Nets are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in treys (15.6 per game) and fourth-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (39.2%).

