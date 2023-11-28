The Brooklyn Nets (6-5) are welcoming in the Toronto Raptors (5-5) for a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nets vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, SportsNet

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas averages 33 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ben Simmons puts up 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2 assists and 6.3 boards.

Royce O'Neale posts 8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes is averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 56.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Raptors are getting 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder this season.

The Raptors are getting 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this season.

Gary Trent Jr. gives the Raptors 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Nets Raptors 114.2 Points Avg. 108.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.2 46.6% Field Goal % 45.8% 38% Three Point % 33.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.