The Brooklyn Nets (8-8) host the Toronto Raptors (8-9) in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at Barclays Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Nets are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -1.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 222.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Brooklyn has an average total of 229.9 in its contests this year, 7.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nets have compiled a 12-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Brooklyn has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

Brooklyn has been at least a -120 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 62.5% 115.3 227.2 114.6 227 225.4 Raptors 8 47.1% 111.9 227.2 112.4 227 221.8

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Nets have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Brooklyn has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in nine opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in seven opportunities on the road.

The Nets record just 2.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Raptors allow (112.4).

When Brooklyn scores more than 112.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Nets and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 12-4 5-0 9-7 Raptors 10-7 6-5 9-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Nets Raptors 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.9 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 7-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 7-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.